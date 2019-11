× OKCFD works to extinguish industrial fire near I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is working to extinguish an industrial fire on the city’s eastside.

Crews were called to the scene near I-40 and MLK Blvd. that started as a small trash fire.

The blaze expanded to several pallets of irrigation tubing.

Residents in the path of the smoke plume are asked to stay indoors.

TAC 9 | Commercial Fire | 201 N. Wisconsin Ave. | Firefighters are on scene of a large fire involving rolls of irrigation tubing. This fire is putting off a large plume of smoke but is contained to the area. DM 2:01 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ov77tvTURJ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 13, 2019

No other information is available at this time.