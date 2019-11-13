OKCPD search for 3 people in connection to robbery, hostage situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Police Department officers are searching for three people after a man says he was held hostage in his own home while the suspects stole his money and belongings.

“I just want to report that my house was broken into and I was held hostage,” said a 911 caller.

Terrifying moments for one metro man who called 911 after he says he was held hostage in his own home.

“He’s definitely shaken up. He wants to move from the area. He’s scared to be there," said the victim's father, wanting to remain anonymous while speaking to News 4 to keep their family safe.

Oklahoma City police say two men busted into the man's apartment near SE 29th and Shields.

“The white male suspect was carrying a knife. He was of a large stature approximately 6’1, 270 lbs. The black male was carrying a handgun and he’s a smaller stature approximately 5’7, 150 pounds,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspects allegedly punched the victim in the face, held him at gunpoint, and told him to "freeze."

Reports say the two suspects then tied the victim up using two belts and an electrical cord.

The victim told police he didn't move because he didn't want to get shot.

“They kept him there. One guy stayed with the knife the other guy went to the ATM to withdraw the money and told him that if he didn’t… 'if this pin didn’t work I’m coming back and killing you and your dogs,'” said the victim's father.

Police are also trying to identify a woman seen using the victim's stolen debit card.

The thieves also took a speaker, a gaming system, and a cell phone.

His father says he's just glad his son is alive.

“It was a scary ordeal and I’m just glad that he’s okay. I don’t give a s*** about these people that did that stuff as long as they get caught.”

If you have any information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.