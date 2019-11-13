Happening Now: Impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill

Oklahoma City dispensary targeted by thieves second time in matter of weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City dispensary has been hit by thieves twice in a matter of weeks.

Oak Leaf Fine Cannabis Co., located near N.W. 59th and May, is the latest dispensary to be targeted by thieves.

Last month, more than a dozen cameras at the dispensary captured two crooks in action as they threw a rock through the window.

“I think because this is a new industry and a thriving industry right now and with the holiday time, the burglary and vandalism is going to go up from here,” Brian Williams told News 4.

During that break-in, the thieves didn’t get away with much.

Now, it seems the dispensary has been targeted by thieves for a second time.

Cameras at Oak Leaf Fine Cannabis Co. were rolling as a masked man smashed through the front door of the shop and ran toward the cash register.

The owners say the suspect got away with some CBD capsules, vaping batteries and a box of hemp wrap.

Officials say several dispensaries have already been targeted by thieves. Police have seen crooks tunnel holes through walls, and even ram their car through a store in Tulsa.

