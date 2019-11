OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System is set to hold a blood drive this week.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, you can give blood at the OKC VA Medical Center, 921 NE 13th St, in the gymnasium in the health wing on the ground floor – north entrance.

The event is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When you donate, you can get your choice of a Bedlam t-shirt.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment here.