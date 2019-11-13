Oklahoma community prepares for return of murdered police chief’s body

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – An Oklahoma police chief who was allegedly murdered by a colleague is coming back home.

For the last 12 years, Lucky Miller made the drive to Mannford to serve as the city’s police chief.

“He is a young man that will be deeply missed by our community and by myself personally because I considered him a friend,” said Joe Van Tuyl, the Superintendent of Stroud Public Schools told News 4.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller was on the Gulf Coast attending a conference when he was reportedly murdered by his colleague Michael Patrick Nealey.

Oklahoma residents say they are still trying to wrap their heads around the news.

"It just doesn`t make any sense...That's what's so hard about all this," said Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram.

Miller leaves behind three children who attend Stroud Public Schools, and his wife teaches at Stroud Elementary School.

"He had that quality to be friendly with the public but still enforce the law. Lucky will be missed by the entire area," said Van Tuyl.

As the investigation into his death continues, city leaders say they are working to bring his body back home.

The Mannford Police Department told KJRH that Miller's body is being brought back to Oklahoma on Wednesday. A procession from Oklahoma City to the Park Funeral Home in Stroud is expected.

Miller's funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Davenport First Baptist Church.