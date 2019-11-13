Oklahoma sheriff’s office shares tips on avoiding theft as holiday shopping season approaches

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the holiday shopping season approaches, an Oklahoma sheriff’s office is sharing tips on how you can stay safe from thieves.
According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, criminals target places where people let their guard down at times, like shopping malls and doctor’s offices.
Criminals will then take your information and create fake credit cards, driver’s licenses and bank accounts. You would then have to notify police, banks, credit card companies, DMV and other agencies if your information is stolen.
Here’s what you should not carry in your wallet:
- Too many credit and debit cards
- Social Security Card
- Checks
- Bank deposit slips
- Gas station and ATM receipts
Here are items that are OK to keep in your wallet:
- Your driver’s license
- Copy of your health insurance card
- Copy of your automobile insurance card
- Copy of your car registration
- Copy of your Medicare card (with all but the last four digits blacked out)
- One or two credit cards
- Your identification card for work
- A small amount of cash for incidentals.
35.919240 -95.519739