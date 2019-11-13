OSBI agents seeking answers to Oklahoma couple’s 2008 double murder

WELCH, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 10 years after a couple was found murdered in their home, agents say they are still searching for clues.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a case that has haunted a small town for a decade.

Residents in Welch knew something was wrong when William and Leota Huls didn’t show up for church on Nov. 10, 2008.

After someone went to check on them, a gruesome discovery was made.

Investigators say William and Leota were both shot to death inside their home.

Officials say it appears a wheelchair-bound William was at a table eating breakfast when he was shot. Leota’s body was found nearby.

The only item missing from the home was Leota’s purse.

If anyone has information, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.