OSSAA Announces State Championship Games at UCO

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced Wednesday all seven classes of 11-man football state high school championship games will be played at Wantland Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

The games will be played on three days over the course of two weekends.

The format will be used for one year and then re-evaluated after this season.

Every class except Class B and Class C will play at UCO.

Those two classes play 8-man football.

Here is the schedule for the state championship games:

December 6

1:00 pm--Class 4A

7:00 pm --Class 6A II

December 7

11:00 am--Class 3A

3:30 pm--Class 5A

8:00 pm--Class 6A I

December 14

1:00 pm--Class A

7:00 pm--Class 2A