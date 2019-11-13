Police looking for man who allegedly robbed woman at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and using her credit card.

Officials were called to a home near SW 25th and Penn on Oct. 22 for an armed robbery report.

According to a police report, a woman said she got into her car to leave for work, but had to go back and lock her front door.

As she got out of her vehicle, she saw a man walking to the front of her house.

The victim said the man was covering his head with a white t-shirt and approached her, pointing a silver gun at her and demanding money.

She told authorities she gave the man her phone and walked to her car to get her purse. The suspect then took her bag, gave her back the phone and left the scene.

The report states the man allegedly used the woman’s credit card at Walmart before she was able to cancel her cards.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or click here.