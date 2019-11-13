Happening Now: Impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill

Purcell city officials investigating personnel matter after someone allegedly discharged weapon inside police department

Posted 1:47 pm, November 13, 2019, by

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell city officials confirm they are looking into a personnel matter regarding an alleged discharged weapon inside the police department.

According to the Purcell Register, there was an incident inside the police department involving the discharging of a weapon, possibly involving an officer.

When News 4 called the city manager, Dale Bunn, about the matter, he said it is a personnel matter and it is being looked into.

When asked if he could confirm if a weapon was indeed discharged, Bunn said he cannot comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.