Purcell city officials investigating personnel matter after someone allegedly discharged weapon inside police department

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Purcell city officials confirm they are looking into a personnel matter regarding an alleged discharged weapon inside the police department.

According to the Purcell Register, there was an incident inside the police department involving the discharging of a weapon, possibly involving an officer.

When News 4 called the city manager, Dale Bunn, about the matter, he said it is a personnel matter and it is being looked into.

When asked if he could confirm if a weapon was indeed discharged, Bunn said he cannot comment.