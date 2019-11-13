Report: Oklahoma has one of the lowest lung cancer survival rates in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is almost last in lung cancer survival rates in the nation, according to a new report.

The American Lung Association released its annual “State of Lung Cancer” on Wednesday.

The report explores how lung cancer varies by state by analyzing key lung cancer indicators including incidence, survival, stage at diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.

Here is where Oklahoma ranked on the list:

Incidence

41st in lung cancer incidence rate in the nation, at a rate of 69.5 people out of 100,000 people.

Survival rate

40th in the nation for survival rates at 17.7% (almost last).

Early Diagnosis

46th in the nation (almost last) at 18.4%.

Surgical Treatment

47th in the nation (almost last) at 14.9%.

Lack of Treatment

35th in the nation (average) at 18.3%.

Screening and Prevention

48th in the nation (almost last) with 1.4%.

The American Lung Association says lung cancer is so deadly because most cases are diagnosed at a later stage, after the disease has spread. Lung cancer screening is the key to early detection, when the disease is most curable, but only 21.5% of lung cancer cases nationally are diagnosed at an early stage. While this screening test has been available since 2015, only 1.4% of those eligible in Oklahoma have been screened, which is one of the lowest rates in the nation.