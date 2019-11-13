Live: CMA After-Party Show

Second Half Surge Leads OSU Over Charleston

Posted 10:09 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, November 13, 2019

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team went on a 15-0 run and got hot from 3-point range to take charge and beat the College of Charleston 73-54 in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys made 9 of 21 from three-point range, with Thomas Dziagwa making 7 of 10 beyond the arc and leading OSU with 21 points.

OSU shot 52 percent overall from the field and held the Cougars to 33 percent.

The game was tied 30-30 at halftime before the early second half run put the Cowboys in control.

Lindy Waters had 16 points and made OSU’s two other 3-pointers besides Dziagwa.

Isaac Likekele had 12 points and 7 assists and Kalib Boone scored 10 points off the bench.

Oklahoma State improves to 3-0 on the season.

The Cowboys host Yale this Sunday at 1:30 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

 

