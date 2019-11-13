Spacious new commercial jet to be shown off at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A first-of-its-kind commercial jet with a roomier interior will be showcased at Will Rogers World Airport.

United Airlines will show off its new Bombardier CRJ-550. The jet is described in a United news release as “the world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium features throughout the entire plane.”

United will be giving media members tours of the new jet on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The jet has the following features:

A roomy, first-class cabin

Self-serve refreshment center for first-class customers, featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages

Space on board for every roller bag

More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat U.S. aircraft

The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.

Click here for more information on the CRJ-550.