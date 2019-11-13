× Stillwater police investigating shooting that damaged homes

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater are investigating a reported shooting that damaged two houses in the city.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, officers with the Stillwater Police Department were called to the 2300 block of W. Admiral Ave. to investigate a report of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, officers found several bullet casings in the roadway.

Investigators say they also found damage to two houses that had been hit by bullets. Fortunately, none of the occupants in either house were injured.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171.