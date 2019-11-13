× Teen charged as an adult in Sunday morning deadly shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Stillwater have charged a 17-year-old as an adult after shooting and killing a man at a residence early Sunday morning.

Coryon Maryell Leray Thomas is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the shooting death of 26-year-old Mandrale Alexander Henry.

Stillwater PD responded around 4 a.m. to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook.

The 911 caller told dispatch her stepson had just shot her boyfriend.

Thomas was taken into custody at the scene without incident by responding officers. The victim, Mandrale Henry, was transported from the scene to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say Thomas was living at the residence with his father’s ex-girlfriend and her four children. Mandrale Henry also lived at the residence.

The four children were at the residence when this shooting occurred.