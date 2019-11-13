The legal and financial impact of turning 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When a child turns 18, parents can be surprised when they are unable to help their child in a medical or legal emergency.
Attorney Bryon Will stopped by News 4 to talk about major changes teens and parents may face.
Here are some items parents will no longer have access to:
- Legal information
- Medical information
- Banking records and insurance
- College school records
Legal steps families can take to address the issues:
- Durable power of attorney
- Medical power of attorney
- HIPAA Release
Once your child turns 18, they will have to handle financial responsibilities such as:
- Bank accounts
- Contracts and car loans
- Leases, rentals and insurance
- Filing tax returns
And, after your child turns 18, any criminal activity becomes public information.
