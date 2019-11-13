Happening Now: Impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill

The legal and financial impact of turning 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When a child turns 18, parents can be surprised when they are unable to help their child in a medical or legal emergency.

Attorney Bryon Will stopped by News 4 to talk about major changes teens and parents may face.

Here are some items parents will no longer have access to:

  • Legal information
  • Medical information
  • Banking records and insurance
  • College school records

Legal steps families can take to address the issues:

  • Durable power of attorney
  • Medical power of attorney
  • HIPAA Release

Once your child turns 18, they will have to handle financial responsibilities such as:

  • Bank accounts
  • Contracts and car loans
  • Leases, rentals and insurance
  • Filing tax returns

And, after your child turns 18, any criminal activity becomes public information.

