The legal and financial impact of turning 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When a child turns 18, parents can be surprised when they are unable to help their child in a medical or legal emergency.

Attorney Bryon Will stopped by News 4 to talk about major changes teens and parents may face.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are some items parents will no longer have access to:

Legal information

Medical information

Banking records and insurance

College school records

Legal steps families can take to address the issues:

Durable power of attorney

Medical power of attorney

HIPAA Release

Once your child turns 18, they will have to handle financial responsibilities such as:

Bank accounts

Contracts and car loans

Leases, rentals and insurance

Filing tax returns

And, after your child turns 18, any criminal activity becomes public information.

For more information, click here.