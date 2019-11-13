Two communities pay tribute to slain Mannford police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR) - The body of an Oklahoma police chief was flown home Wednesday night. Police say Lucky Miller was beat to death by his own detective, Michael Nealey.

Miller was escorted home by law enforcement in a nearly 85-mile long procession that started at Will Rogers World Airport and ended in his hometown.

“We are here to welcome him back here," Chasity Simms said.

Blue and red lights shut down Oklahoma freeways Wednesday night as people saluted Police Chief Lucky Miller.

“It gives the chance for the town to tip their hat," Drew Elerick said.

The 44-year-old was found dead in a Florida hotel room over the weekend.

Investigators say Detective Michael Nealey killed him while the two were at a conference.

Both were partners at the Mannford Police Department.

Nealey sits in jail facing a second degree murder charge.

“I had to look at it and read it two or three times to let it sink in," Joy Scott said.

The officers were allegedly drunk when a fight broke out inside the room.

The noise caused a maintenance man to walk in and see Miller's bloody face and Nealey's swollen hand.

“I thought it could never happen to a small town like us," a Mannford resident said.

Wednesday, Miller's casket was flown to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City where he was greeted with a mile-long procession of Oklahoma's finest.

Chief Miller made the drive to Mannford everyday for the past 12 years, and Wednesday, Mannford made the drive for him.

Miller leaves behind a wife and three kids who all live in Stroud.

His funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.