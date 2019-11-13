United Voice: Community leaders turning to prayer to address issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - News 4 continues to follow the United Voice movement as local community leaders come together to encourage an honest and healthy dialogue about race relations in Oklahoma.

Those leaders looked to the power of prayer on Wednesday.

More than 250 people packed a 'United to Make a Difference' luncheon in downtown Oklahoma City to learn about AmericaPrays.org, a movement of churches across the nation, even around the world.

Organizers hope through prayer our state can conquer any problem ranging from education to poverty to crime.

"To unite pastors, government leaders, business leaders, to bring people together to say how do we pray, how do serve, how do we solve complex problems together," said Brian Alarid with AmericaPrays.org.

"What we're praying will happen out of this is that we will become more of a community, even as believers, and that we'll be united, that we'll put down our individual agendas," said Brian Hill, who with his wife Marla co-founded Works24, a global needs-conscious digital marketing company.

Another meeting is planned for later this month in Tulsa.

United Voice mission statement: A coalition of Oklahoma’s media outlets, brought together in a united voice to promote a healthy dialogue on race.