Variety Care Names Dr. John H. Stuemky as 2019 Bertha Levy Memorial Award Recipient

November 13, 2019, Oklahoma City, OK – John H. Stuemky, MD, was recently honored for his lifetime contributions to children, education, and quality in medicine. Variety Care Foundation Board Chair Leigh Ann Albers and members of the selection committee presented Stuemky with the Bertha Levy Memorial Award for Service during the 13th Annual Variety Care Diamond Donor Appreciation Reception.

“The Bertha Levy award acknowledges extraordinary individuals making a difference in Oklahoma communities,” Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Dr. Stuemky has spent his life standing up alongside children in need of a competent, caring physician. His extraordinary life’s work encompasses much of what we believe to be true at Variety Care: all Oklahomans, regardless of their socio-economic status, should be afforded access to quality, affordable care.”

Dr. Stuemky is a native Oklahoman, born in Ponca City. He completed medical school at the University of Oklahoma and completed his training at Children’s Hospitals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and at the Health Science Center in Oklahoma City where he served as chief resident and completed a fellowship post-residency. He served in the U.S. Navy where he was a lieutenant commander in Great Lakes, Illinois. After his military service, he returned to Oklahoma. Dr. Stuemky’s career in medicine is equal to his commitment to training and mentoring the next generation of competent medical providers. He is an international expert in the areas of emergency pediatric care, child maltreatment, abuse and neglect and serves as an expert witness when children have suffered.

The Diamond Donor event is an annual expression of gratitude for those donors who have given $1,000 or more in the past year to Variety Care. The Bertha Levy Memorial Award for Service is in honor of Bertha Levy, MD, who died in 2007 at age 92. Dr. Levy served as a dedicated volunteer physician and later as a board member at Variety Care. She also served as Oklahoma’s first Medicaid director.

Dr. Levy was the first individual to be named an honorary life member on the board of directors, recognizing her service to the organization and its mission. Past award recipients include Jean and David McLaughlin, H.E. “Gene” Rainbolt, Sarkeys Foundation, Cassie Bowen, Kim Henry, Dr. Jay Johnston, Dr. Robert Mannel, Sally Bentley, Mike Fogarty, Good Shepherd Dental Clinic, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, and Mike Dover.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 13 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.