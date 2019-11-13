× Veteran homelessness declines in Oklahoma, report says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Veteran homelessness continued to decline across the US this year, including in Oklahoma, according to the US Housing and Urban Development.

According to HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report, the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in 2019 decreased 2.1 percent, with 793 more veterans now having a roof over their heads.

In Oklahoma, veteran homelessness declined by 10.5 percent in 2019, with an overall decline of 40.9 percent since 2011.

In 2019, 203 Oklahoma veterans were found in sheltered settings while volunteers counted 77 veterans living in places not meant for human habitation, for a total of 280.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and now it’s our duty to make certain they have a home to call their own,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “We’ve made great progress in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure our heroes have access to affordable housing.”