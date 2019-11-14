2 years later: Mother still searches for answers in son’s unsolved murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two years have passed since 26-year-old Ryan Goss was shot killed, and his mother, Jennifer Goss-Lambert, just wants answers.

His body was found at SW 82nd and Miller, and the case remains unsolved.

"The absence of his presence is very heavy, follows me wherever I go," Goss-Lambert said.

She says she'd feel safer if the killer was in jail.

"It's disturbing, it's really disturbing you could just leave somebody in the middle of the road and not even care that he was a father, a son, a brother."

Ryan leaves behind three daughters, the youngest of whom he didn't get to meet. He also has three younger siblings.

"Ryan was loyal... if he loved you and you were part of his circle or his group, he loved you, he'd fight for you, give you whatever you needed. He was always there, and he'd help strangers too," Goss-Lambert said.

Police are asking the public to help with leads.

"Anyone out there that has information, even if they think it's insignificant, or a very small piece of information, it could be the piece that actually helps us put the puzzle together exactly what happened," Master Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

Goss-Lambert says she doesn't want revenge for who killed her son, only justice.

"Ryan doesn't get to see his kids. He doesn't get to see his little sister. He doesn't get to come to family functions. Even if they went to prison, they would still have options to see their family, and Ryan doesn't get any choices anymore," she said.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Crest Baptist Church at Midwest City at 4 p.m.