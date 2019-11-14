× Ada teen killed in vehicle crash

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Ada, Okla., teenager died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash, Thursday afternoon.

The 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released, died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 76 and Austin Road, two miles north of Fox in Carter County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The 16 year old was a passenger in a 2000 Chevy Tahoe that was heading north on Highway 76.

The vehicle crossed the center line at approximately 3:17 p.m., overcorrected, went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its wheels. The teen was ejected from the Tahoe along with another passenger, 18-year-old Zachery Rawls from Ardmore, Okla., according to the news release.

Rawls was flown by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he is in stable condition with internal injuries.

The driver, a 16-year-old female from Tishomingo, Okla., was not injured.

Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, the news release states.