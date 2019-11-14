Air Force veteran gets rent paid in full by good samaritans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - An Air Force Veteran was soon to be kicked out of his apartment after being scammed out of thousands of dollars in rent.

“These are tears of joy,” said Willie Boyd.

We first told you about Willie Boyd after his daughter-in-law contacted News 4, saying he was scammed out of his rent money.

“It just broke my heart to see that happen,” said Rogeena Johnson-Hames, Boyd’s daughter-in-law.

He even had the bank statements to prove the money was coming out of his account, but Boyd said the previous apartment manager took it as her own, forcing him to owe more than $2,000 in back rent and fees.

But now things are looking up for Boyd.

Members of Veterans Corner, a nonprofit organization that helps out military members, showed up at News 4 on Thursday afternoon, saying they saw Boyd’s story and had to help.

“On behalf of Veterans Corner, and all the volunteers there, board members, Willie, for your service in the military we want to present you with this check for the amount that’s needed to catch up his rent,” said Alfred Hollis, Veterans Corner Chairman.

The organization paid Boyd’s rent in full.

“Makes it hard to talk about, for me,” said Jerry Baxter, Veterans Corner treasurer.

“This story here hit me in the heart. This is what we’re here for,” said Art Sipes, Veterans Corner volunteer.

Boyd was overcome with emotion while thanking the men who helped him keep his home.

“I know people are compassionate, but I never thought it would come to me like that. That’s why God is good,” Boyd said.

Veterans Corner said they're going to stay in touch with Boyd to help make sure he gets all the resources he needs.

Boyd told News 4 he has now filed a police report against the former apartment manager who he claims took his money.