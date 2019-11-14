Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrating one-year anniversary of opening workshops inside Walmart stores

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One year after opening Build-A-Bear Workshops inside Walmart stores, the company is celebrating the anniversary in Edmond this weekend.

Build-A-Bear Workshop opened six pilot workshops inside Walmart stores in October 2018. Since then, Build-A-Bear Workshop has opened over 20 stores in total, including in Edmond on Danforth Road, with more scheduled to open in 2020.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the workshops opening in Walmart stores, a party is set to be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Danforth Road Walmart in Edmond.

Build-A-Bear’s mascot, Bearemy, will be at the store from 11 a.m. – noon to give hugs and pose for pictures. There will also be coloring sheets, party bear ears, stickers and more.

The first 20 guests to come to the Build-A-Bear Workshop will receive a special $5 gift card for their purchase including Condo Cubs, a brand-new collection of furry friends starting at $10 each.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and lasts until 8 p.m. at the Build-A-Bear Workshop inside Walmart at 2200 Danforth Road in Edmond.

