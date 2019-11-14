× Enid School Board appears to reverse itself, votes against reinstating school resource officer after

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Enid Public Schools board of education unanimously voted today to not reinstate former school resource officer, Mike Dods.

This decision follows a statement on Monday that said an agreement had been reached between the district and Dods.

“Enid Public Schools and Officer Mike Dods have agreed to resolve the present dispute in the interest of ensuring safety of staff and students. Officer Dods will return to work next Monday to serve EPS middle schools and elementary schools, and administrators and campus police officers will receive training on proper reporting procedures to ensure parents, students, and staff are safe. EPS will also begin to review campus police officer policies and procedures used in other Oklahoma school districts to see if EPS policies and procedures need to be revised. Officer Dods conveys his gratitude to EPS for taking this step and looks forward to continuing to serve the district. Enid Public Schools and Officer Dods are proud to jointly reaffirm their commitment to student safety.”

Now, the school district says Monday’s statement was only a proposal.

The Enid Board of Education voted unanimously today not to approve the proposed settlement agreement with Michael Dods.

As board members, we have no greater responsibility than protecting the safety of students and staff. This has been a long-time commitment by the board, teachers, staff and administrators of Enid Public Schools. Today, we renew this commitment to our students, their parents, the staff and every person in our community.

The board places extreme value on transparency, and we believe it is important to proceed with the hearing process which will allow all parties to provide complete and thorough information to the board and to the public.

The district is in the process of implementing numerous new safety protocols and procedures, including:

• finishing safety and security vestibules for all campus sites;

• the adoption of security and safety planning protocols from the I Love U Guys Foundation, which focuses on effective crisis response;

• the adoption of trauma-informed and hope-centered strategies for student learning;

• the development of comprehensive policies and procedures for the campus police department that align with those used in other school districts, as well as the Oklahoma Campus Security Act;

• the planned hiring of additional campus police officers to fill current vacancies;

• the additional training of administrators and campus police officers regarding requirements for reporting incidents of school violence and school safety issues to local law enforcement.

The Board of Education will provide oversight of these important additions to our safety and security plan. We are confident that these efforts will ensure our schools are even safer places to learn and to work. This will remain our mission, and we appreciate the community’s support of our district, our students and our staff as we proceed.

The Oklahoma Education Association alleges that Enid administrators directed a former campus police chief to “hide acts of violent student conduct and student threats on multiple occasions, going so far as to demote him, then initiate termination proceedings,” a claim read.

The claim involves allegations from former campus police chief Mike Dods, who had been a police officer for 18 years and spent six years with the school district.

The documents state that Dods reported threatening or violent behavior to authorities, but was told not to do so by school administrators. After going against orders and filing reports, Dods says he was demoted and placed on a “plan of improvement.” He was ultimately fired.

Enid Public Schools told News 4 they couldn’t comment on Dods’ claims.

Last week, some students walked out of class in support of Dods

“The fact that he was fired is really pathetic,” Enid student Kelby Robinette said.

“I just want Mr. Dods back,” Enid student Ashley Kunkel said.