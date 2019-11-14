Four arrested in Wagoner County in connection to storage facility burglary

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Four people were arrested in connection to a burglary at a storage unit facility in Wagoner County.

On Tuesday, around 6 a.m., a deputy with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office was driving near the Sartin Boat and RV Storage Facility in the 30200 block of East 71st Street South in Broken Arrow.

When the deputy passed the storage facility, the deputy saw a white sedan parked in front of an open storage unit. Because of the time of day, the deputy became suspicious, officials say.

More deputies responded to the facility and discovered that three people, Gavin L. Shadrick, Matthew T. Lawson and Mitchell A. Homberger, were unlawfully on the property and in possession of stolen property out of the storage units, along with burglary tools, like pry bars.

Authorities say multiple units at the storage facility had their locks cut and several items were missing from the property.

Deputies were also informed that a woman, Sierra Baker, left the scene when law enforcement officers arrived.

She was later found at her home and taken into custody.

All four were booked into the Wagoner County Detention Center in connection to the incident.