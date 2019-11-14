Joy 4 Kids looking for donors to fulfill wish lists for foster children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A sea of toys for more than 1,000 Oklahoma foster children for the holidays.

"So this year we are helping over 1,200 foster care children. We are actually exceeding our goal this year. 1,000 are claimed, but there are still children who need Christmas this year,” Abby Werth at Citizens Caring For Children said.

Nonprofit citizens caring for children partners with OKDHS every year for their Joy 4 Kids program to fulfill wish lists for children that might not otherwise have a happy Christmas.

“Unfortunately what the state provides and what they're able to get is not always enough to give that child what they need,” Werth said.

Amanda Morstad knows firsthand. She's fostered 20 children over the last six years.

"It really makes it difficult when you have so many kids that you're trying to buy for that you tried to provide them with just a great experience just like you would for your bio kids because that's the goal. To make them feel like our children,” Foster Mother Amanda Morstad said.

Here's how it works. You go to the Citizens Caring for Children website and claim a wish list. Each list is personalized to a specific Oklahoma child in foster care.

"DHS caseworkers work with the foster families and with the children. They fill out the wish lists giving clothing sizes, shoe sizes and then they have the opportunity to ask for gifts they actually want,” Werth said.

Toys, gift cards and some of the bare necessities sure to be on the list to give every Oklahoma child a chance to have a merry Christmas.

"Being able to help these children is incredibly rewarding and we're giving that Christmas spirit and that Christmas joy to children that might not otherwise have it," Werth said.

Please do not wrap the gifts. Click here to get a list visit.

The drop off location will be at the Shoppes at Northpark to be distributed between Dec. 7-10.