Man shocked while working on bridge repair project

Posted 6:53 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09AM, November 14, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH/KOKI) – A man is recovering after he was nearly electrocuted while working on a bridge in northeast Oklahoma.

According to KOKI, the man was working on a bridge repair project on the Broken Arrow Expressway when he was shocked on Wednesday, fire officials say.

The man was taken to the hospital after being resuscitated. His condition is currently unknown.

The incident caused a power outage near East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue, but power has since been restored, KJRH reports.

