Man killed in Union City crash, police say

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in a crash in Union City this week, officials say.

On Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., Union City police and fire crews were called to the 300 block of South Main Street in reference to a motor vehicle collision.

When crews arrived, they found a man trapped inside of a pickup, and a fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was only contained to the engine compartment.

The driver, 62-year-old Greg Allen Sullavan, of Carnegie, had died upon impact, police say.

Investigators determined Sullavan failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway, hitting a tree approximately 18 feet off of the roadway.

A medical examiner will determine Sullavan’s exact cause of death.

