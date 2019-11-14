New court documents: Agents hoping cell phone records shed new light on horrific Oklahoma cold case murder

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been more than eight years since an Oklahoma teenager was brutally murdered and dismembered, but new court documents are hoping to shed more light on the horrific crime.

On Oct. 13, 2011, officers were called to the Homeland store on N.W. 23rd St. after receiving numerous reports of a foul odor.

When they arrived, investigators found a black bag with a severed human head and other dismembered body parts inside it.

Shortly after the discovery, authorities learned the remains belonged to 19-year-old Carina Brianne Saunders.

Throughout the investigation, officials learned Saunders may have been tortured and killed at an abandoned house in southwest Oklahoma City before her body was dumped in Bethany.

Authorities initially arrested two men in connection with Saunders’ murder, but the charges were dropped.

Eight years after her death, new court documents are providing more details about the disturbing crime.

News 4 uncovered a newly filed search warrant on Friday showing that in the two months before her murder, Saunders told a friend, “I was beat up by two guys a week or two ago,” and “that her friend’s mom was coming to pick her up.”

Police say they believe Saunders’ death is connected to a drug and prostitution group.

This week, investigators have taken a closer look at social media account belonging to Kyle Savage, a man who was named a person of interest years ago, according to the OSBI.

According to a search warrant affidavit that was filed on Thursday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are hoping old cell phone records might lead to a break in the case.

Agents are looking back on an interview with one of Saunders' relatives, who often let Carina borrow her cell phone.

On Oct. 9, 2011, the relative received a text message from a guy named 'Savage,' who said that he would "bury you next to Carina." Officials say that conversation occurred before police had even discovered Saunders' body or knew she was missing.

The affidavit also details a Facebook conversation that Savage had with another man. The man accused Savage of killing Carina and said that he would 'bring Savage to justice.'

"You know what you did, dude," the man told Savage. Savage reportedly responded to that message with "LOL."

At one point, Savage allegedly said, "I know I'm so ashamed."

Although officials are hoping that this provides new leads in the case, no arrests have been made.

The OSBI is still offering a reward up to $10,000 for the person who provides information that helps substantially progress the case. To make a tip, call 1-800-522-8017 or email a tip to tips@osbi.ok.gov.