Norman Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees during event for all adoptable pets

Posted 5:21 pm, November 14, 2019, by

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are working to make sure that abandoned animals have a home for the holidays.

Officials with Norman Animal Welfare say they are waiving adoption fees for all adoptable animals on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Families are encouraged to come to the shelter from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to find a four-legged companion.

The Norman Animal Welfare Adoption Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.

To check out the animals available for adoption, click here. All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.