Officials identify suspect killed after crashing stolen vehicle during police chase

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 35-year-old Tulsa man was killed in during a chase on the Turner Turnpike in Chandler Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Aaron T. Starks was driving westbound just before 1:30 p.m. Monday while being pursued by state troopers when he swerved to avoid stop sticks and lost control.

Starks’ vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Officials tell News 4 the vehicle was stolen.

There is no other information available at this time.