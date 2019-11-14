Okie Express Auto Wash offering “Weather Make-Up Day” for veterans, active military personnel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local car wash company is giving veterans and active military personnel another chance to take part in free car washes after freezing temperatures blasted the state on Veterans Day.

Because the temperatures were below freezing on Monday, Okie Express Auto Wash locations closed early, so the company has announced a “Weather Make-Up Day” for the event.

“We can’t control the weather but we can certainly reschedule the event,” said Mike North, managing partner. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ and rescheduling the event helps us thank more customers for their service.”

All veterans, active military personnel and their immediate family members can get a free car wash on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at any of the nine Okie Express Auto Wash locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The participating locations are as follows:

1801 S. Telephone Rd. in Moore

1260 E. Hwy 152 in Mustang

1025 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond

3801 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Warr Acres

5520 S.E. 29th St. in Del City

2450 W. Main St. in Norman

13975 N.E. 23rd St. in Choctaw

12845 N.W. 10th St. in Yukon

10400 S. I-44 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City