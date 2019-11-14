Oklahoma City man’s murder remains unsolved two years later

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are hoping new information will come to light in an unsolved 2017 murder.

On Nov. 14, 2017, around 6 a.m., police responded to the area near SW 82nd and Miller in reference to a body found in the roadway.

When police arrived, they found that the victim had trauma to his body consistent with homicide. Oklahoma City police say the man had been shot.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ryan Wayne Goss, of Oklahoma City.

Two years have passed since Goss’ killing, and no arrests have been made in the case.

Oklahoma City police say the case remains unsolved and anyone with information can call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.