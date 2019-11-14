× Oklahoma City residents to get free, low-cost trees at Scissortail Park event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to revamp your backyard, you’re in luck.

Officials say there will be a limited number of free and low-cost trees available on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Scissortail Park.

The trees are from the ‘Tree For All’ event, which is designed to help homeowners promote natural beautification and improvement of the environment.

The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free 24- to 36-inch bare-root River Birch or Bur Oak seedling.

Trees for sale are in 3-gallon containers and include Trident Maples and Shumard Oaks for $15 each. They are all around six-feet-tall.

The ‘Tree For All Second Sale’ will be held near Robinson Ave., by the American Fidelity Picnic Grove on the east side of the park.

