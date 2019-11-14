× Oklahoma man’s convenience store slaying conviction upheld

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/KFOR) – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the convictions and life sentences of an Oklahoma City man in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk and the later wounding of another man.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals by 32-year-old Darrien Clark that included claims the two cases should have been tried separately, evidence of another person killing the clerk was wrongly excluded and prosecutors failed to disprove self-defense in the second shooting.

Clark’s defense attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Clark was sentenced to life without parole for the July 2013 shooting death of 62-year-old “Mr. Nice Guy” Habib Hajimirzaei who was on the job at the Four Seasons gas station.

At the time, police arrested Michael Devereaux for the murder of Hajimirzaei.

Devereaux spent one week behind bars before authorities realized they had the wrong man.

A week later, a man named Darrien Clark was arrested after he allegedly shot a Bethany man and led police on a high-speed chase.

He also got life for that incident.