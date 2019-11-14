× Oklahoma sheriff’s department gives out turkeys to families in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s department is giving back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving by giving away free turkeys.

This week, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department participated in their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

According to KSWO, each year, the department collects names of families who may need a little extra help for the holiday and then they deliver turkeys to their door.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to go out and help people, and it’s a big project that we put on every year, and the only way we do it is by people giving us the money to do it,” said Sheriff Kenny Stradley. “The more people that will help each other, it’ll turn our world around, and possibly getting to respect each other, and that’s the neat thing about this, just giving back and showing people care about you.”

The department expects to hand out around 200 turkeys.

Click here for more.