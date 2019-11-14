× OSBI investigating suspicious death in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Bryan County.

Thursday morning, a local resident discovered a deceased person in a vehicle on a rural county road in Bryan County. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and requested assistance from the OSBI.

The Medical Examiner will determine their identity and cause of death.

If anyone has any information or saw anything unusual on Matoy Road just east of Caddo, Okla., please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.