OU & OSU face off in the Bedlam Blood Battle next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Pokes and the Sooners will soon fight for the legendary Bedlam Blood Battle title all while helping save the lives of their fellow Oklahomans.

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma will team up with Oklahoma Blood Institute for blood drives at several locations on the campuses in Stillwater and Norman Monday, November 18, through Friday, November 22.

Click here to find a donation event location near you.

The university with the most blood drive participants wins the Bedlam Blood Battle trophy and bragging rights.

“This is a fun and spirited competition leading up to the Bedlam football game,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “No matter which team wins, patients in Oklahoma hospitals are truly the winners.”

Blood donors will receive free food and refreshments and a Bedlam Blood Battle t-shirt featuring the iconic profile of either OSU head football coach Mike Gundy or OU head football coach Lincoln Riley.

For an added bonus, you have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Bedlam game on November 30 in Stillwater, just text “BEDLAM” to 999777 by November 24.