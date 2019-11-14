× OU’s Grinch Nominated For Broyles Award

First year Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch has been nominated for the Broyles Award. The award is given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Grinch joins Baylor Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow and Iowa State Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning as the only other coaches nominated for the award in the Big 12.

The Sooners had one of the worst defenses in college football last season. Right now OU has the 41st ranked defense in the country.

The nominees will be cut down to 15 before five finalists travel to Little Rock on December 10th to find out who the winner of the award is.

OU Head Coach Lincoln Riley won the award in 2015.