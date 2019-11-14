OU’s Grinch Nominated For Broyles Award

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch observers warm ups before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

First year Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch has been nominated for the Broyles Award. The award is given to the best assistant coach in college football.

Grinch joins Baylor Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow and Iowa State Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning as the only other coaches nominated for the award in the Big 12.

The Sooners had one of the worst defenses in college football last season. Right now OU has the 41st ranked defense in the country.

The nominees will be cut down to 15 before five finalists travel to Little Rock on December 10th to find out who the winner of the award is.

OU Head Coach Lincoln Riley won the award in 2015.

