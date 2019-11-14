Photo Gallery: OKC Thunder brings Thanksgiving celebration to children in need and their families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder helped create a positive tomorrow by celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday with 70 children and their families.

The children that the Thunder superstars celebrated with are from Positive Tomorrows.

“Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only elementary school specifically for homeless children and provides services and education to help break the cycle of homelessness and poverty,” a Thunder news release states.

The Thunder players joined the kids and their families to make crafts and play carnival games throughout the day.

The Thunder Girls and Storm Chasers also participated in the festivities, and Thunder staff served Thanksgiving lunch earlier in the day.

Here are some photos from a day full of positivity and thankfulness:

Click here for more information about Positive Tomorrows.