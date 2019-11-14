Ribbon to be cut on new Mercy ER and primary care clinic in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Mercy is cutting the ribbon on its new emergency room and primary care clinic on Monday.

The ribbon will be cut on the new clinic, located at 2301 W. I-35 Frontage Road on Mercy’s Edmond I-35 campus, at 2 p.m. Monday, according to a Mercy news release.

“Community leaders will join Mercy leaders for a blessing and ribbon-cutting to celebrate the expansion of health care in Edmond. It’s a Mercy and Catholic tradition to bless the sacred space where we serve our community and care for people and their families,” the news release states.

The new clinic will be located just south of Mercy’s existing I-35 facility. The ER will officially open its doors to patients at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Ground was broken on the new facility in January 2018. The 49,000-square-foot, two-story building cost $30 million to complete.

The ER, located in the facility’s first level, has the following features:

Staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians 24/7

11 patient rooms

Ultrasound

CT

X-ray

Laboratory services

Infectious disease isolation room

Primary and pediatric providers will be on the second floor.