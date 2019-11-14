Several families displaced after Yukon apartment fire

Posted 6:07 am, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, November 14, 2019

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Six families were displaced after an apartment caught fire in Yukon overnight.

Around midnight Thursday, Yukon firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Cedar Creek Apartments.

When crews arrived, they found an upstairs unit engulfed in flames.

Officials with the apartment complex say the unit was vacant, but six families in nearby apartments are temporarily displaced and will be placed into different units within the complex.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

