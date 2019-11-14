Update: Missing elderly Edmond man located

Update: The Silver Alert for 87-year-old Jimmy Jackson has been cancelled by Edmond Police Department officials. Jackson has been located, officials said.

Original Story:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man who went missing in Edmond and is believed to be in danger of serious injury or death.

Edmond Police Department officials are searching for 87-year-old Jimmy Jackson.

Jackson went missing from the 700 block of Quail Ridge Road in Edmond at approximately 8: 30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jackson, a white male, was last seen driving a black 1997 GMC Suburban with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CZX256.

Jackson was under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

The alert states that Jackson is known to carry a pistol and has short-term memory issues.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmond police by calling (405) 359-4420.