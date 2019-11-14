‘Somebody help me!’ Doorbell camera captures woman’s terrified screams from passing car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- Eerie doorbell camera footage that captured a distressed woman's pleas for help from a passing vehicle has prompted an investigation by police in Los Angeles, according to KTLA.

A possible kidnapping was reported in the 3800 block of Third Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, but officers who responded couldn't find any evidence of a crime, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

But a Ring video from a home on the block captured a woman screaming and sobbing frantically — repeatedly saying, "Somebody help me" — as a car drives down the road. A pair at the home are seen emerging after apparently hearing the commotion in the street.

The unidentified woman's pleas remain constant for more than 30 seconds, until the vehicle passes out of earshot.

The timestamp on the video reads 11:11 p.m.

A witness told KTLA that in addition to the woman's screams, she heard a man's voice saying, "I'm sorry."

Lopez said LAPD first became aware of the doorbell footage Wednesday night, and it prompted them to reopen the investigation.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood, hoping to uncover any clues about the incident, Lopez said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives with LAPD's Southwest Division at 213-485-6570.