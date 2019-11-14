Stand-in actress sought for feature film shooting in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman casting agency is seeking a woman to stand in for a prominent actress during a film production shooting in El Reno.

Freihofer Casting issued a casting bulletin seeking a stand-in for actress Thora Birch, who is starring in the feature film, ’13 Minutes.’

A 5’4″ Caucasian woman with light copper hair is needed to stand in for Birch during filming on Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 and on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, according to the bulletin.

“A stand-in is used on set while camera and lights are being focused, standing in place of the main actors in the scene. While they do not appear on camera when it is rolling, they are an essential part of the set. It requires patience, a professional attitude, and an eagerness to learn the cinematic process,” the bulletin states. “It is very important that the stand-ins be [within] 1/2-inch in height of the actor they are standing in for, and they should have the same or similar hair color.”

Stand-ins receive $120 for up to eight hours of work. Anything over eight hours will incur overtime, the bulletin states.

Preferred stand-ins are Oklahoma residents. No travel or housing will be provided.

If you want to submit yourself for stand-in consideration, you are asked to do the following:

Email a recent photo to the casting office.

Please make sure we can clearly see you and your type. A closeup and a full body is preferred. If you can, please resize the photos to under 200KB each.

Include all contact information including name, phone number, email address and city/state of residence.

Please include your exact height.

Make the subject heading of your email JESS STAND IN.

Send all pictures and info in one email. Do not send multiple emails.

Send the email to casting@freihofercasting.com (If you do not send it to the email address listed, your submission will not be seen).

Do not submit yourself for consideration if you are not available on all shooting dates, the bulletin states.

“If you are selected to appear in the project, you will be contacted by email and text. Check emails and texts regularly and allow the casting@freihofercasting.com email address in your address book,” the bulletin states.

Those who submit to be stand-ins are asked to check their spam folder for missed booking emails and are asked to not call the casting agency.

The film also stars Trace Adkins, Anne Heche, Peter Facinelli, and Paz Vega, and is about “four families in a Heartland town who are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival.”