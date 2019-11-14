Three in custody after SE Oklahoma City chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people are in custody after a chase in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, an officer witnessed a traffic violation and attempted to stop a minivan near SE 32nd and Shields.

Police say the driver of the van did not stop and led officers on a chase through neighborhoods.

At one point, the van crashed through a fence at a nearby car dealership where three people fled on foot.

The man and two women were found hiding in a dumpster close by and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

