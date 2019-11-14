Twinkies cereal to hit Walmart shelves; Eggo waffle cereals to return

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Breakfast is known as being the most important meal of the day, so why not make it sweet?

Post is set to release its third Hostess-themed cereal: Twinkies.

The cereal will hit Walmart shelves across the nation in December, and is described as being sweet and crunchy pieces that resemble the beloved snack, including the famous cream flavor.

And, two Eggo waffle cereals will also make their return next month.

After Christmas, Eggo waffle cereals will hit shelves in two different flavors: Blueberry and Maple Flavored Homestyle.

Twinkies cereal is $3.98, and the Eggo cereals will be sold for $3.64 each.