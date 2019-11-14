× Uber driver arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – An Uber driver in Tulsa was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he drove home.

On Nov. 1, Steven Whitesell picked up a woman and her friend from Cain’s Ballroom in downtown Tulsa.

Whitesell took the woman’s friend home first, and then drove to the victim’s house where he reportedly went inside with her.

FOX 23 reports authorities say Whitesell left the home after about an hour and a half, but returned a couple of hours later.

The victim said she had been drinking that night, and woke up to Whitesell reportedly inappropriately touching her.

According to police, Whitesell originally denied the allegations, but allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, saying he didn’t lock the door the first time he dropped her off.

Uber released a statement saying:

“What’s been reported is unspeakable and something no one should have to go through. As soon as we became aware of this report, we removed the driver’s access to the platform. We stand ready to work with law enforcement on the investigation.“

Whitesell was booked into the Tulsa County jail on several complaints, including rape and first-degree burglary.