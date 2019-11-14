Unregistered sex offender sentenced to federal prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) - A convicted sex offender who was deported at least nine times but came back to the United States is now headed to prison.

Victor Martinez Antonio was arrested near Ardmore last year, and he was sentenced this week to 30 months in federal prison.

Ardmore police say their first run-in with Antonio was last fall after responding to a domestic assault.

Antonio allegedly beat up a woman he was dating.

While looking into the assault, police discovered he was a sex offender out of Texas and that he had failed to register.

"So then that kind of amped up the investigation as to 'Why was he in Ardmore? Why was he not registering with us? Who was this guy? Why was he in Oklahoma, or even in the U.S.?' eventually," said Sgt. Brice Woolly with the Ardmore Police Department.

Antonio was arrested about two weeks later at a park near Ardmore.

U.S. Attorney's Office officials said Antonio has entered the U.S. and been deported back to Mexico nine times, dating back to 1991.

Officials say after he serves his 30 months in prison, he will once again be deported and face felony charges if he tries to enter the U.S. again.